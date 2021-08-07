Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.82

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.82 and last traded at $132.75, with a volume of 2276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.73. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.