Euronext’s (EUXTF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EUXTF. HSBC assumed coverage on Euronext in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Euronext from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

EUXTF stock remained flat at $$111.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.38. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $95.05 and a fifty-two week high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

