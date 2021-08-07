Everbridge (EVBG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Everbridge to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $142.45 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVBG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

