Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.6, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.88 million.Everi also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Shares of Everi stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. 1,454,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.06.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen F. Raney sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $813,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

