EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel David W. Mason Sells 2,000 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $51,120.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 110,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EverQuote by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.