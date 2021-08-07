Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Raised to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s current price.

EVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,614 shares of company stock worth $2,454,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $910,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evolent Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,359 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

