Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EVK. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.51 ($37.07).

EVK stock opened at €29.14 ($34.28) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €28.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

