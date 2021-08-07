ExclusiveCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Million (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $16,981.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000208 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009600 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000909 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

