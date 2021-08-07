Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.60 to $3.00 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.60. 3,474,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

