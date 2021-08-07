EXMR FDN (EXMR) Market Cap Hits $139,856.90

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $139,856.90 and approximately $76,769.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055600 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00088170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.98 or 0.00863410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00099897 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

