Exosis (EXO) Achieves Market Cap of $19,881.54

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $19,881.54 and $13.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,279.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.53 or 0.07085798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $586.48 or 0.01324512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00350815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00131897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.60 or 0.00620162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00339264 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00296339 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.