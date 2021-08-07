eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) to Issue — Dividend of $0.04 on August 30th

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) announced a — dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

EXPI stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 208.89 and a beta of 2.83. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,301,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,700 shares of company stock worth $9,701,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.