Expanse (EXP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,212.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $992,799.05 and approximately $4,212.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,324.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.20 or 0.07107250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $579.14 or 0.01336744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.86 or 0.00355138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00135460 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.86 or 0.00613653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.72 or 0.00343263 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.00304159 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

