Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $191.00 at Bank of America

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $210.00 to $191.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.29.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $12.80 on Friday, hitting $148.89. 12,102,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.00. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,210,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

