Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $238.00 at Truist

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price cut by Truist from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.29.

Shares of EXPE traded down $12.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.89. 12,102,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,272. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $80.89 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

