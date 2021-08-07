Expedia Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 68,742 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 380% compared to the typical volume of 14,321 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,075,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after buying an additional 421,251 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $21,481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $80.89 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.