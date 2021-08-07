Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.27. Exxon Mobil posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 894.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,612,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,888,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,407,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.