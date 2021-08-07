Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) & Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Facebook and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook 37.17% 30.09% 24.35% Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Facebook and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook 1 4 34 1 2.88 Chindata Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

Facebook currently has a consensus price target of $402.76, suggesting a potential upside of 10.80%. Chindata Group has a consensus price target of $21.21, suggesting a potential upside of 79.02%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Facebook.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Facebook and Chindata Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook $85.97 billion 11.99 $29.15 billion $10.09 36.03 Chindata Group $280.63 million 15.42 -$43.42 million ($0.05) -237.00

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group. Chindata Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Facebook, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Facebook shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Facebook shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Facebook beats Chindata Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Facebook Reality Labs, an augmented and virtual reality product that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

