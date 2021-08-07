Facet Wealth Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 759 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

