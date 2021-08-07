FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sheila B. Jordan Sells 1,935 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $362.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

