Falcon Project (FNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.29 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $3,707.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00047048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00144603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00158286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,315.00 or 0.99635076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.86 or 0.00807074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

