Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE FPI opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $385.19 million, a P/E ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 0.89. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%. Analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 72,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 87.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 325.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.9% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

