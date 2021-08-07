FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Acquires $119,200.00 in Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,287.40.

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00.

Shares of FAST Acquisition stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FST. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $23,475,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $20,658,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after buying an additional 1,254,058 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $12,457,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $11,005,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

