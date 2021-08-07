Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $33.88 and last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 233724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

Specifically, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,588,405.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,460,609 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,424,000 after purchasing an additional 278,846 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastly by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 134.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 129.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

