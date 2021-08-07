Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.650-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.34 million.Fastly also updated its FY21 guidance to $(0.65)-(0.57) EPS.

NYSE FSLY traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,554,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,176. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.64. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair lowered Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $690,573.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 15,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $684,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,126,498.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,839 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,609 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

