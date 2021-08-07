Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.31. 413,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,487. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

