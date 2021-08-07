Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,965.71 ($117.14).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at £102 ($133.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £22.68 billion and a PE ratio of 33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is £100.36. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 6,976 ($91.14) and a 1-year high of £105.49 ($137.82).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

