Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FNF. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:FNF opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock worth $15,385,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

