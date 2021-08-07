Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $169.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.94.

FIS stock opened at $133.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 955.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,362,000 after buying an additional 1,940,573 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after buying an additional 1,620,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,368,000 after buying an additional 1,018,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

