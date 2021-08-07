Financial Comparison: Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) vs. Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources 9.47% 7.09% 3.19% Cimarex Energy -60.34% 17.85% 6.19%

Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Continental Resources pays out -37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cimarex Energy pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Continental Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cimarex Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cimarex Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Continental Resources and Cimarex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 3 10 7 0 2.20 Cimarex Energy 1 9 14 0 2.54

Continental Resources currently has a consensus target price of $34.48, indicating a potential downside of 2.05%. Cimarex Energy has a consensus target price of $75.48, indicating a potential upside of 14.58%. Given Cimarex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Continental Resources and Cimarex Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $2.59 billion 5.00 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -30.09 Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 4.35 -$1.97 billion $1.39 47.39

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Cimarex Energy. Continental Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimarex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Continental Resources has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Continental Resources on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2020, its proved reserves were 1,104 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 627 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned an interest in 2,765 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

