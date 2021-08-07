Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO) rose 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24.

About Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO)

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides stock brokerage, investment advisory, asset management, and tax planning services in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including financial planning, wealth management, and money management services to individuals and businesses.

