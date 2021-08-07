Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) versus Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Financial Analysis

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Financial Institutions pays out 47.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Financial Institutions and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 32.05% 15.01% 1.32% Oak Ridge Financial Services 21.62% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Financial Institutions and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $204.48 million 2.45 $38.33 million $2.30 13.75 Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.30 million 1.87 $3.26 million N/A N/A

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Financial Institutions and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Financial Institutions currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.12%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Summary

Financial Institutions beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 47 full-service banking offices in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Wyoming, and Yates, New York. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

