Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$41.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price objective on Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.83.

TSE:FTT opened at C$33.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.98. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$19.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.0960952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$40,832.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,645,834.59.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

