Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $923.12

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 923.12 ($12.06) and last traded at GBX 920.80 ($12.03), with a volume of 31324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 919 ($12.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 904.08.

In related news, insider Simon Hayes bought 7,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £65,966.11 ($86,185.15).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

