First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.44. First Community posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 21.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of First Community stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $20.57. 7,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $154.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community by 60.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 71.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Community by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

