First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $154.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Community by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Community by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Community by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Community by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Community in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

