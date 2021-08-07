First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.890-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:FR opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.46.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.
