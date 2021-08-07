First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.890-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:FR opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.46.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.45.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.