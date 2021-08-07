First Interstate Bank Invests $12.64 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,639,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $31.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,344.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,470.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

