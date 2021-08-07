First Interstate Bank Invests $227,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,027 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.05. 6,832,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,547. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.90. The company has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $75.21 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

