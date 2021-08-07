First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FQVLF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.98.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

