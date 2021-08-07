First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Shares Down 0.8%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.38. 30,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 139,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 23.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 351,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.