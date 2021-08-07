First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE remained flat at $$20.70 during midday trading on Friday. 951,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,089. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

