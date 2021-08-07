Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Fission Uranium stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $267.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

