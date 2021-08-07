FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.05. 821,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.