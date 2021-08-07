FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $247.60, but opened at $259.65. FLEETCOR Technologies shares last traded at $263.29, with a volume of 2,040 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

