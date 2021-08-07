Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 215.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

