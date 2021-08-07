FlexShopper (FPAY) to Release Earnings on Monday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect FlexShopper to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. On average, analysts expect FlexShopper to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.29.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 53,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $145,763.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 110,374 shares of company stock valued at $297,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

FPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

