FLO (FLO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

