Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of FND stock traded down $7.26 on Friday, hitting $119.63. 1,314,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $65.73 and a one year high of $128.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

