Flow (FLOW) Market Cap Hits $1.15 Billion

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $22.53 or 0.00051728 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $204.83 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

